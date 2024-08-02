Home
College professor killed after car driven by drunk man hits her in Palghar

Professor Atmaja Kasat (45) was walking home after the day's work when she was hit by a car within the limits of Arnala Sagri police station around 6.30 pm on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 05:36 IST

Palghar: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a 25-year-old man for causing the death of a college professor while driving under the influence of alcohol, an official said on Friday.

Professor Atmaja Kasat (45) was walking home after the day’s work when she was hit by a car within the limits of Arnala Sagri police station around 6:30 pm on Thursday.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her wounds after a few hours.

Senior inspector Vijay Patil said a medical test confirmed that the car driver, Shubham Pratap Patil, was drunk at the time of the accident. He has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

Published 02 August 2024, 05:36 IST
