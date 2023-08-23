Congress stages protest in Pune to demand withdrawal of 40 per cent exports duty on onions

He said, “If onions are exported, then farmers will get some money. But the BJP at the Centre wants farmers to not earn money and instead remain debt-ridden.”

Onion auctions at most of the Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market Committee (APMC) markets in Nashik, including Asia’s biggest wholesale onion market at Lasalgaon, have been closed as traders are against the hike in the export duty on the kitchen staple.