Congress to hold massive Morcha Protest against Maha Yuti Government in Nagpur

Mounting pressure on the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government, the Congress will undertake a massive ‘halla bol’ morcha on 11th December outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur where the winter season of the Maharashtra legislature session is underway.
The top brass of the state Congress will take part in the march to the state legislature which is aimed at highlighting the failures of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation.
During the first week of the session, Shinde and the two Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have come under the fire of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, who is a Congress Working Committee member, Congress group leader in the Council Satej Patil, state Congress Working President Naseem Khan, Mumbai Congress President Prof Varsha Gaikwad Basavaraj Patil, Praniti Shinde, Kunal Patil, among others, will be present.
It may be mentioned, that last week, during a protest by the Youth Congress, several local leaders and Patole were detained by the police.
Targeting Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, Patole said: “It is clear from the report of NCRB that Maharashtra ranks second in the country in abduction, murder, and women abuse.”
On the agrarian situation, drought and unseasonal rains, he said: “In the winter session of the state legislature, the government did not even discuss the farmers' issues during the proceedings so far. The Chief Minister and his ministers are giving empty declarations that farmers have been given plenty. Due to unseasonal rain and hail, farmers have suffered huge losses.”