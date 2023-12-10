Congress to hold massive Morcha Protest against Maha Yuti Government in Nagpur

Mounting pressure on the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government, the Congress will undertake a massive ‘halla bol’ morcha on 11th December outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur where the winter season of the Maharashtra legislature session is underway.

The top brass of the state Congress will take part in the march to the state legislature which is aimed at highlighting the failures of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation.

During the first week of the session, Shinde and the two Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have come under the fire of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.