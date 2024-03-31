Constitution needs to be safeguarded to ensure peace and brotherhood: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Former Union minister Sharad Pawar has said the country's Constitution needs to be safeguarded in order to ensure peace and brotherhood.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering here on Saturday, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief said some people from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have routinely spoken about making changes in the Constitution.

"Such comments are worrisome. If there is peace, there is no need to worry unlike in countries in the neighbourhood where governments destroyed democracy to favour an individual. Such a situation should never befall our nation," Pawar said.