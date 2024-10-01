Container truck crashes into compound wall of school in Maharashtra's Palghar; none hurt

<p>Palghar: A container truck heading towards Mumbai crashed into the compound wall of an ashram school in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>No one suffered injuries in the accident that took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 5 am, an official said.</p>.<p>The container truck crashed into the compound wall of Tawa Ashram School of the Dahanu Tribal Project and entered the premises, he said.</p>.3 injured as car hits 2 motorbikes in Palghar.<p>The official said casualties were averted as the school, which has 580 students, was not functioning at the time.</p>.<p>The accident affected traffic on the busy highway for some time and was restored after the heavy vehicle was removed from the scene, the official said.</p>