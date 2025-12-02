Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on December 21, not 3: Bombay HC to SEC

The Bombay HC, while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the SEC's decision, also directed that exit polls should not be announced till December 20.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 09:13 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNagpurBombay High CourtSEC

Follow us on :

Follow Us