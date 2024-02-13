Crisis-ridden Congress reaches out to poll partners in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A crisis-ridden and split-prone Congress reached out its key allies Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) in a bid to strengthen the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.

The MVA has suffered a major jolt after veteran Congress leader Ashok Chavan, a two-time Maharashtra chief minister and ex-Congress president, joined the BJP thus strengthening the Maha Yuti, the rival coalition.

The ensuing Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra for six seats would be a sort of litmus test for the Congress.

Even as the Maharashtra leadership is calling up its MLAs, MLCs and top leaders, AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala has been camping in Mumbai for the last three to four days.

Chennithala held series of meetings with Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, his Mumbai counterpart Prof Varsha Gaikwad, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, leader of the opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan called on Thackeray and Pawar and held deliberations.