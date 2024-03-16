Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.72 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: The Mumbai Customs seized more than 2.9 kg of gold, worth Rs 1.72 crore, in five separate cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official said on Saturday.

The seizures were carried out on Thursday and Friday, the official said.

In separate instances, two foreign nationals travelling from Dubai were caught with 1520 gm of gold concealed in body cavities and on their person, he said.