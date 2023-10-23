DGCA suspends ops of flight training institute RedBird after two crash incidents in one week

Mumbai: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy at all its bases following two incidents of crash landing in just one week, a senior official said on Monday.

The official said the incidents that happened at the institute's Baramati facility in Maharashtra indicate a gap in maintenance and operational elements.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also undertaking special maintenance audit and proficiency checks for the trainer/examiners of Redbird before allowing it to resume operations.

In one of the two crash landing incidents, the crew suffered minor injuries as well, as per the official.

The incidents happened on October 19 and October 22.

"During the last one week, Redbird Flight Training Academy's aircraft have been involved in two occurrences leading to crash landing of the aircraft… these occurrences indicate a gap in maintenance and operational elements. DGCA has accordingly suspended the operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy at all their bases in the country," the official said.