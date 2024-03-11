Dharavi survey to commence from March 18, kickstarting one of world's largest urban rejuvenation projects

Mumbai: In a significant development, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), the joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group, will begin the survey to collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi on March 18, 2024.

The data will be used by the state government to determine their rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project.

The survey will also create, for the first time ever, a ‘Digital Dharavi’ — an advanced library of one of the world’s largest informal settlements.

The survey will begin from Kamla Raman Nagar, with a unique number being given to each informal tenement.

This will be followed by laser mapping of the settlement's labyrinth lanes, known as the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Survey. A trained team will visit every tenement with an indigenously developed application to scan documents of the Dharavi residents too.