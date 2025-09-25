<p>Mumbai: With massive destruction to standing crops because of unseasonal rainfall in Maharashtra, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) asked the Devendra Fadnavis-headed Maha Yuti government to extend a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers before Dussehra. </p><p>The Opposition leaders asked the farmers not to take any extreme steps as they are with them in the time of crisis. Videos of farmers not leaving the marooned farms have shocked people. </p><p>Crops on more than 30,000 hectares were washed away due to the floods, as per the Maharashtra government.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi must tour Marathwada to see for himself the plight of farmers, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.</p><p>“Live like a tiger…don’t even think of suicide,” he said. </p><p>“Every time (a calamity happens), the Chief Minister talks about the right time (to offer help to farmers). When would be the right time? Are you going to consult a 'panchang’ (almanac)? This is the right time to waive the loans of farmers, like we did earlier,” he said, referring to his tenure as chief minister from 2019 to 2022.</p><p>After touring flood affected areas and meeting farmers, he also demanded that the farmers in the flood-affected areas should get an aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare. </p>.Uddhav Thackeray targets BJP over India-Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup.<p>“The entire Kharif season has been ruined. Farmers have suffered immense losses, yet not a single administrative officer has come to inspect the situation. With Dussehra and Diwali approaching, the Chief Minister is only throwing around statistics without taking any concrete decisions. Even though it is evident that a wet drought exists, the government is turning a blind eye,” state Congress President Harshawardhan Sapkal said.</p><p>“The question of where to get the money is the government’s problem, but compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare must be deposited into the accounts of affected farmers before Dussehra,” he demanded. </p><p>"Chief Minister does not act according to his words. He is an expert in making empty promises. Farmers’ fields have been washed away, their livelihoods destroyed, and their means of survival wiped out, yet the inactive Fadnavis government remains silent. The government came, took photos at the fields, and left, but nothing reached the farmers’ hands. On the contrary, the statements of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and Ministers are outrageous."</p><p>"When farmers question the government, they are threatened with remarks like: “Where should we bring money from? Do we carry cash in our pockets? Don’t do politics.” Farmers and citizens have come onto the streets after losing everything to nature. If the government cannot understand this public outcry, then it is truly insensitive,” he added.</p>