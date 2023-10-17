DP World signs MOU with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority for Vadhvan Port

Mumbai: In a significant development in the maritime sector, DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end logistics, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate willingness and co-operation between them for developing Vadhvan Port.

Nestled towards the north of Mumbai along the Arabian coast, Vadhvan provides an ideal location for a port with a natural draft of 20 meters.

Its proximity to Mumbai as well as Gujarat along the western coast along with established connectivity to Northern and Central India via the national railway network and NH8 add to its attractiveness as a trade gateway to the region.