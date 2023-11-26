JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Drugs worth Rs 55.92 lakh seized in Maharashtra's Palghar; 3 Nigerians held

Based on a tip-off, the Tulinj police laid a trap on Saturday night and nabbed the three persons from a room at Pragati Nagar in Nalla Sopara area, a police release said.
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 10:14 IST

Follow Us

Palghar: Police have arrested three Nigerian nationals from Maharashtra's Palghar district and seized banned drugs worth Rs 55.92 lakh from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the Tulinj police laid a trap on Saturday night and nabbed the three persons from a room at Pragati Nagar in Nalla Sopara area, a police release said.

The police seized from them 554.02 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 55,40,200 and 2.63 kg of ganja worth Rs 52,000, it said.

The three Nigerian nationals, in the age group of 36 to 38 years, were arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till November 30, the release said.

The Tulinj police had two days back also arrested two Nigerians, including a woman, and seized from them prohibited items worth Rs 1,05,485, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 November 2023, 10:14 IST)
India NewsNigerianPalgharcontrabandMaharahstra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT