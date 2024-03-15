Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket: Rahul Gandhi

Thane: Describing the electoral bonds scheme as the “biggest scam”, “extortion racket,” and “anti-national activity” at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that central agencies have facilitated the collection to favour the BJP.

“There cannot be a bigger anti-national activity than this,” Gandhi told a press conference on the penultimate day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which would end in Mumbai on Saturday coinciding with the announcement of the schedule for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to him, the central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) have become a weapon in the hands of the BJP-RSS.

“It is an extortion racket…blatant and run by India’s Prime Minister (Narendra Modi),” said Gandhi.