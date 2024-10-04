'Emergency' row: Agreed to cuts suggested by censor board, Zee Entertainment tells Bombay HC

<p>Zee Entertainment, the co-producer of Kangana Ranaut's <em>Emergency</em> film, has told the Bombay High Court that it has agreed to cuts suggested by the Censor Board.</p><p>As per the terms agreed between the two parties, both Manikarnika and Zee Entertainment have agreed to certain cuts. </p><p>Manikarnika has asked for two weeks to make the changes and once such changes are made, the certification will be granted in the next two weeks.</p><p>It had on Thursday told the HC that it was working out with the Censor Board issues over the issuance of a certificate for the movie.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>