EVM 'hacking' row over Mumbai North West seat result

Mumbai: The Lok Sabha elections to the Mumbai North West seat has taken a new turn with allegations that winning Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar’s relative was seen with a mobile phone at the counting centre which was used to generate one-time password (OTP) to unlock an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) - a charge which dismissed by the Returning Officer.

The media report on OTPs and EVMs gained traction on social media platforms leading to a political row and the debate on EVMs-vs-ballot papers.

However, the Vanrai police station has launched investigations into allegations that a person associated with Waikar had carried a mobile phone inside the counting centre.