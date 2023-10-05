Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fire at 2-wheeler service station in Pune; 25 motorbikes gutted

The fire control room received a call at 7.45 am about the blaze at the service station located on Sinhgad Road. The cause of the blaze was not yet known
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 04:24 IST

Follow Us

Nearly 25 motorbikes were gutted in a fire which broke out at a two-wheeler service station in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning, a fire official said.

No person was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire control room received a call at 7.45 am about the blaze at the service station located on Sinhgad Road, the official said.

"After receiving the call, five water tenders were dispatched to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in some time. Around 20 to 25 two-wheelers, which were brought for servicing purpose, were completely gutted in the fire," the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 October 2023, 04:24 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraFirePune

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT