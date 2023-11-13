JOIN US
Home india maharashtra

Fire breaks out in row of shops in Mumbai's Bandra, 1 injured

The blaze broke out in a small shop and spread to adjoining establishments in the Kherwadi area of Bandra (east) on Sunday night.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 12:19 IST

Mumbai: A 42-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a fire that erupted in a row of shops in the western suburb of Bandra here, a civic official said on Monday.

The blaze broke out in a small shop and spread to adjoining establishments in the Kherwadi area of Bandra (east) around 11.20 pm on Sunday, the official said.

The victim, Shivaji Thombare, sustained minor injuries and was rushed to nearby V N Desai Hospital, where he was administered first aid and discharged, he said The fire destroyed tarpaulin sheets, wooden furniture, electrical wiring and installations and a stock of vegetables in three to four shops, the official said.

Locals extinguished the blaze with buckets of water and two extinguishers before the fire brigade reached the scene, the official said, adding that the cause is yet to be ascertained.

(Published 13 November 2023, 12:19 IST)
India News Mumbai Fire Accident Bandra

