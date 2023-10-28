Fire reported at dump yard in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Mumbai: A major fire incident was reported at a dump yard near Masjid on Bori-Uran Road, around two kilometres from Naval Station in Karanja in Raigad district.

The fire was reported at around 11.20 am on Friday.

In response, the Fire Headquarters team from INS Tunir, in close coordination with civil agencies, swiftly deployed to address the emergency along with the Quick Reaction Team, Rapid Response Team and 20 Defence Service Corps Jawans. Concurrently, Fire Tenders from the Naval Armament Depot (NAD) were also mobilised to provide support and an ambulance was kept on standby to provide medical aid.