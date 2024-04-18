Firing at Salman Khan's home: Accused were offered Rs 4 lakh 'supari', says police

Two men -- Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Kumar Palak, 21 -- who opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence on Sunday were offered Rs 4 lakh 'supari' to carry out the shooting, police sources revealed.

Gupta and Palak were arrested from Gujarat on Monday while another suspect was detained from Haryana on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

The men are allegedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has time and again expressed anger towards Salman Khan for 1998 case of black buck poaching. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck sacred.