Former PMs worked to make new India, the incumbent one only criticises others: Sharad Pawar

Wankhede, who belongs to Congress, is contesting the election as a candidate of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress.

"After Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, I saw the working of almost all PMs ranging from Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Narasimha Rao to Manmohan Singh. Their efforts were to make a new India, but the incumbent PM only criticises," Pawar said.

He said that no one in history can forget the contribution of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru but the prime minister (Modi) continuously criticises him.

"Instead of telling what the Central government did in the last ten years, he (Modi) keeps criticising others," Pawar added.

"We fear that a new Putin is in the making in India", he said.

He hailed Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray for "shouldering the responsibility to protect the national interest" by working closely with the Congress and the NCP (SP) like in the past.