Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Four held for stealing mobile phones at musical event in Pune; 14 devices seized

A police team apprehended the four persons - two each from Hyderabad and Mumbai.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 05:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 05:49 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePuneTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us