Ahead of Independence Day, freedom fighters’ tour circuit launched in Mumbai

Coinciding with the Independence Day festivities, a unique freedom fighters’ tour circuit has been launched in Mumbai.
The circuit would cover - Rajgruha, Raghavji Road, Gowalia Tank Maidan, Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit Pathshala, Ajit Villa, Mani Bhavan, Girgaum Chowpatty, Imperial Cinema, Sardar Gruha, Asiatic Library, and Gateway of India.
The "Freedom Fighters’ Tour Circuit: Unveil the Untold Stories" has been launched by the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and Tourism Guide Association (Maharashtra).
“Its a unique circuit and people must visit this,” said Farhan Shaikh, President, Tourism Guide Association-Maharashtra.
FRS Tours and Travels have partnered with the initiative - and reach out to more and more people to tell the history of India’s freedom struggle.
Rajgruha was the residence of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the India Constitution.
Raghavji Road was home to Yusuf Mehr Ali, who came up with the most iconic slogans of the freedom movement, such as ‘Quit India’ and ‘Simon Go Back’.
Ajit Villa is one of the locations of the ‘Underground Congress Radio’ during the 1942 Quit India Movement.
The Imperial Cinema has its own importance - this is where Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi first met. This was also the venue for ‘The First Satyagraha’.
Mumbai’s history is closely related to Mani Bhavan. Known by the name Gandhi Museum, Mani Bhavan is where Gandhiji laid the foundation for many independence movements like Non-Cooperation, Satyagraha, Swadeshi, Khadi, and Khilafat Movement.
At Gowalia Tank, now known as August Kranti Maidan, the Quit India Movement was launched.
The iconic Sardar Gruha, where Lokmanya Tilak resided in Flat No. 198 on the fourth floor during his visits to Mumbai. This was where he spent the last years of his life.
The gateway is also the monument from where the last British troops left India.