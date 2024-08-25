Gautam Adani's Mumbai slum revamp struggles to secure land in potential setback

A joint-venture led by billionaire Gautam Adani is struggling to secure land to rehabilitate poor residents of one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai, a government official said, posing a fresh challenge for the ambitious reconstruction plan.

The Dharavi slum, about three-quarters of the size of New York's Central Park, featured in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire. Its open sewers and shared toilets, close to Mumbai's international airport, stand in contrast to India's development boom.

After winning the $619 million bid last year, Adani Group plans to convert the 240 hectare (594 acre) slum into a modern city hub, but it has already faced protests from opposition political parties who say it received undue favours from the state government in awarding the contract. The group has denied the allegations.

Now there is a new challenge.

Only those who lived in Dharavi before the year 2000 will get free homes in the redevelopment and a lot of the land needed to rehabilitate people - at least 580 acres for now - will be to provide housing to the roughly 7,00,000 people considered ineligible.