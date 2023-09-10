Getting people’s work done was major reason for joining NDA: Ajit Pawar

On 2 July, Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and joined the Maharashtra government led by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and became the Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

“We were in the government (MVA) for two-and-a-half years, then we were in opposition (for a year) but people’s work was getting affected… you all know that I speak truth… the main reason of us joining the Maha Yuti government is people and their expectations,” said Ajit Pawar, a five-time Deputy Chief Minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

"We want that every scheme of the Centre and State government reaches you...we want to work for farmers, workers, all communities," he said.

Ajit Pawar commands more strength in the Assembly than the group led by Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule.

Both the sides are battling out and have filed cross-petitions of disqualification before the office of the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Election Commission.