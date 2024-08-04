Girl rescued after falling into 150-feet deep gorge while taking selfie in Maharashtra's Satara district

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a girl fell into a 150-feet deep gorge while clicking photographs and taking a selfie at Borne Ghat in the Satara district of Maharashtra.
A rescue team of adventurers and mountaineers saved the girl.
She was part of an eight-member team of boys and girls from Pune, who were trekking in the region.
They were on their way to the Thoseghar waterfalls. However, due to heavy rains, visting the area near the waterfalls was prohibited, and the group went to the Borne Ghat instead.
The rescue effort was led by HomeGuard Abhijeet Mandave.
The incident comes close on the heels of the death of travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar (26) last month who died after falling into a 300-plus feet gorge while shooting a reel at Kumbhe waterfalls near Raigad in Maharashtra.
Published 04 August 2024, 07:02 IST