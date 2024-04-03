Golden Jackal rescued from Pune forest range in joint op conducted by Wildlife SOS and Maharashtra Forest Dept

Mumbai: In a rescue operation, Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department, rescued a distressed 1-year-old golden jackal from a 35-foot-deep open well in Godhre village situated in the Junnar forest range of Pune.

Following an on-site medical assessment, the jackal was released in its natural habitat. The jackal was found perched on a small ledge above the water inside the open well.

The rescue operation was initiated when a passer-by reported the incident of the jackal being trapped to the Maharashtra Forest Department. The department swiftly contacted Wildlife SOS for more reinforcements to ensure the canid’s safe rescue and rehabilitation.

A makeshift crate and a safety net were lowered by the Junnar Forest Division team inside the well for the jackal to climb into it. After safe extrication, the Wildlife SOS’ veterinary team conducted a thorough on-site examination of the canid, which was found in good health, with no injuries. Subsequently, the jackal was released back in its natural habitat, ensuring its freedom and well-being.

Dr Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said: “Animals falling into such deep open wells can lead to severe injuries. We found the jackal visibly distressed when we arrived at the scene. But fortunately, he was in good health and sustained no injuries.”