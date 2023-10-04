Govt hospital in Nagpur reports 14 deaths in 24 hours, another records 9

These figures were shared by the authorities close on the heels of the death of 31 patients in 48 hours at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded between September 30 and October 2, and 18 deaths reported at a government-run hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a 24-hour period.