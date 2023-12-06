Grand memorial of Ambedkar in Mumbai to be ready in a year’s time

Mumbai: The grand world-class memorial dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Indu Mill compound in Mumbai would be ready soon, the Maharashtra government said on the 67th Mahaparinirvan Din, the death anniversary of the chief architect of Constitution.
Dr Ambedkar (14 April, 1891 - 6 December,1956), the eminent politician, social reformer, economist, jurist had inspired the Dalit-Buddhist movement in India.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra joined the nation in paying tributes to Dr Ambedkar.
In Mumbai, the main function was held at Chaityabhoomi at Dadar, where Dr Ambedkar’s last rites were performed - where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - were present.
Chaityabhoomi is located a stone's throw away from the Indu Mill site.
“We hope that the memorial will be ready soon,” said Shinde, adding that it would be unique and attract and inspire people across the world.
According to Fadnavis, the work at the memorial site is under way in full swing. “We expect that during the next Mahaparinirvan Din, we would be able to see the memorial,” he added.
The memorial is coming up at the now defunct Indu Mill in Dadar area of Mumbai, along the Arabian Sea.
To be known as the Statue of Equality, it would have the tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is executing the project.
It may be recalled, a tripartite agreement was signed between the Union Ministry of Textiles, the Government of Maharashtra and the National Textile Corporation for transfer of 12 acres of land adjacent to the Chaityabhoomi in the Indu Mills (United India Mill No. 6) in Mumbai, where the last rites of Babasaheb Ambedkar were performed.
In October, 2005, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed bhoomi-poojan for the project.
The main entrance to the structure would be from the adjacent Cadell Road with SKS Marg as secondary access point. The memorial will be linked with Chaityabhoomi for easy movement of crowds.
The project will be developed into a popular tourist destination where the works of Ambedkar will be highlighted.