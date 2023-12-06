Grand memorial of Ambedkar in Mumbai to be ready in a year’s time

Mumbai: The grand world-class memorial dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Indu Mill compound in Mumbai would be ready soon, the Maharashtra government said on the 67th Mahaparinirvan Din, the death anniversary of the chief architect of Constitution.

Dr Ambedkar (14 April, 1891 - 6 December,1956), the eminent politician, social reformer, economist, jurist had inspired the Dalit-Buddhist movement in India.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra joined the nation in paying tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

In Mumbai, the main function was held at Chaityabhoomi at Dadar, where Dr Ambedkar’s last rites were performed - where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - were present.

Chaityabhoomi is located a stone's throw away from the Indu Mill site.

“We hope that the memorial will be ready soon,” said Shinde, adding that it would be unique and attract and inspire people across the world.