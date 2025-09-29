Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Harshvardhan Sapkal leads Samvidhan Satyagraha against Sangh Parivar's 'hatred politics'

The 91-km padayatra, began from Deekshabhoomi and will end on Gandhi Jayanti at Sevagram Ashram, carrying a message of love and constitutional accountability.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 13:00 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNCPNagpurGandhi Jayanti

Follow us on :

Follow Us