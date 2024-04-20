Headed to Maha Yuti? SP MLA Rais Shaikh resigns

Mumbai: In a shock to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday, an indication that he could be headed for ruling Maha Yuti.
The SP has two MLAs in the state—state party chief Abu Asim Azmi, who represents the Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency, and and Shaikh, who represents Bhiwandi East in the Thane district.
Shaikh met Azmi and handed over the resignation.
It is not yet known whether Shaikh had sent his resignation letter to the Speaker Rahul Narwekar, or what he intends to do now that he has resigned.
"I have consistently raised crucial party organisational and expansion-related concerns with the state leadership of our party over the past year. Despite my persistent efforts, these matters are yet to be resolved,” he said.
“However, I am committed to discussing them exclusively within the party's forums. My allegiance to the Samajwadi Party runs deep, as it has offered me the opportunity to serve as an MLA. I am, and will always remain, a staunch supporter of the party. My commitment to advancing the party's organisational strength and expansion remains steadfast, even if I am not an MLA. In light of the concerns I have raised, I have tendered my resignation as an MLA to the president of the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party. I hope that the leadership will take the decision in the best interest of the party,” he said.
