Headed to Maha Yuti? SP MLA Rais Shaikh resigns

Mumbai: In a shock to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday, an indication that he could be headed for ruling Maha Yuti.

The SP has two MLAs in the state—state party chief Abu Asim Azmi, who represents the Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency, and and Shaikh, who represents Bhiwandi East in the Thane district.

Shaikh met Azmi and handed over the resignation.

It is not yet known whether Shaikh had sent his resignation letter to the Speaker Rahul Narwekar, or what he intends to do now that he has resigned.