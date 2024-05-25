Home
Heatwave continues in Maharashtra, mercury rises above 45 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon

On the other hand, rains brought relief from scorching heat in some coastal areas.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 19:43 IST
Mumbai: Parts of Maharashtra continued to reel under a severe heatwave on Friday with Jalgaon recording a temperature over 45 degrees Celsius for the second time in a week.

On the other hand, rains brought relief from scorching heat in some coastal areas.

Jalgaon in north Maharashtra recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, said the India Meteorological Department. It had recorded a temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Parbhani in central Maharashtra recorded a temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, followed by Aurangabad (43.4), Jalna (43) and Udgir (40.8) in the same region.

Malegaon in north Maharashtra recorded a temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius while Solapur in southern Maharashtra recorded 40.6.

In Mumbai, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius.

Published 24 May 2024, 19:43 IST
