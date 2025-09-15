Iconic underground Aqua Line of Mumbai Metro Rail to be fully operational around Dussehra

<p>Mumbai: The iconic fully-underground Aqua Line of the Mumbai Metro Rail is expected to be fully operational around Dussehra. </p><p>The Line-3 or the Colaba–Bandra-SEEPZ, popularly known as Aqua Line, passes through the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.</p><p>The full 33.5 km-long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor is the country’s longest underground Metro line with 26 stations. </p><p>The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is the nodal agency for the project. </p><p>On October 5, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Phase-1 of the Aqua Line from Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex, while on 1 May 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Phase-2 of the underground Metro from BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli. </p><p>The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has started inspection of the last section between Worli and Colaba.</p><p>The project has faced several hurdles and is one of the most technically-challenging infrastructure projects being undertaken in Mumbai. </p><p>The route connects business, commercial, banking and entertainment hubs like Nariman Point, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. </p><p>Metro-3 will cater to 17 lakh passengers daily with an unfailing frequency of 3 to 4 minutes, ferrying approximately 2,500 passengers at a time.</p><p>The total project cost is expected to be around Rs 38,000 crore.</p><p>Once fully complete, it would ensure a commute within one hour - and would run in the North-South and South-North direction like the suburban networks of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).</p>.Bengaluru: From February 2026, Namma metro fares to rise by up to 5% every year.<p>The route has stations near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Churchgate, the headquarters of CR and WR and also Dadar where CR intersects with WR.</p><p>It will ensure easy access to over 30 educational institutes, 13 hospitals, 14 religious places and over 30 recreational facilities. </p><p>“It will provide connectivity to the areas hereto not connected with suburban rail like Kalbadevi, Girgaum, Worli and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,” officials said. </p><p>It will integrate with other Metro Lines, Mono Rail, Suburban railway and ST Bus Services and will also reduce congestion on suburban railways by 15 per cent.</p><p>In March 2022, the Government of Maharashtra announced plans to extend Aqua Line southbound from Cuffe Parade, adding one new station – Navy Nagar.</p>