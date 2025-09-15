Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Iconic underground Aqua Line of Mumbai Metro Rail to be fully operational around Dussehra

Metro-3 will cater to 17 lakh passengers daily with an unfailing frequency of 3 to 4 minutes, ferrying approximately 2,500 passengers at a time.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 08:53 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMumbai Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us