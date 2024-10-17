Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Idli bachao andolan': Foodies appalled after video of 'idli sandwich' goes viral

The person can be seen layering a potato filling on an idli and covering it over with another idli, making it an 'idli sandwich'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 09:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

Credit: Instagram/rohshah

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 09:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraidliTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us