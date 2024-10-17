'Idli bachao andolan': Foodies appalled after video of 'idli sandwich' goes viral

<p>Originated in and a staple for South India, idli is a type a rice cake made by steaming a fermented batter made of rice and black lentils.</p><p>Idli is ideally served with sambar and coconut chutney and can also be made in different varieties - podi idli, mini dili, rava idli and many more.</p><p>However, a video has gone viral on social media which shows a street vendor preparing a snack using idli.</p><p>The person can be seen layering a potato filling on an idli and covering it over with another idli, making it an "idli sandwich".</p><p>The vendor then dips the idli sandwich in a batter of gram flour and deep fries it. Next in the video, the street vendor can be seen serving the deep fried 'idli sandwich' along with sambar and chutney.</p>.<p>Standup comedian Rohan shah shared the video on Instagram with a caption, "Have they gone too far with idli?" The making of this recipe has left many appalled.</p><p>A user wrote, "Healthy food ko unhealthy kaise banaya ja sakte hai...seekho inse (sic)!"</p>.<p>Another wrote, "Idli bachao andolan."</p>.<p>Another user replied, "I feel sorry for idli exploitation...but love your andolan."</p>.<p>An Instagram user said, "Dora cake."</p>.<p>Another reply read, "Pani puri and momo are like welcome to the club!"</p>.<p>"Idli pakoda bana diya re," another replied to the video.</p>.<p>Another Instagram user wrote, "South Indians are searching for the admin right now."</p>