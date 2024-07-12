In his first visit to Maharashtra in third term, PM Modi to lay foundation of twin tunnel in Mumbai

Modi would also lay the foundation stone for tunnel work at Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project worth over Rs. 6,300 crore.

The GMLR envisages road connectivity from Western Express Highway at Goregaon to Eastern Express Highway at Mulund. The total length of the GMLR is approximately 6.65 kilometres and will provide direct connectivity for Western suburbs with the Navi Mumbai International Airport and and Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Kalyan Yard will help in the segregation of long distance and suburban traffic. The remodelling will increase the yard's capacity to handle more trains, reducing congestion and improving the efficiency of train operations.

The Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal in Navi Mumbai will be built in an area of more than 32600 sq mtrs. It will provide additional employment opportunities to the local people and will cater as an additional terminal for handling Cement and other commodities.

He will dedicate to the nation the New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Extension of Platform no. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station. The new longer platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus can accommodate longer trains, allowing for more passengers per train and improving the station's capacity to handle increased traffic. Platform no. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station have been extended by 382 meters with a cover shed and washable apron. It will help in augmentation of the trains up to 24 coaches thus increasing the number of passengers carried.