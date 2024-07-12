In his first visit to Maharashtra in third term, PM Modi to lay foundation of twin tunnel in Mumbai

Mumbai: In his first visit to Mumbai after taking over as Prime Minister for the third term, Narendra Modi would lay foundation stones of multiple projects totally valued at Rs 29,400 crore which include the challenging twin-tube tunnel between Thane and Borivali - which would be a gamechanger in transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The Thane-Borivali Tunnel Project will pass below the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the only national park in the world to be located within metropolitan limits.
The project, which would connect the Central and Western suburbs of Mumbai, is estimated to be of the order of Rs. 16,600 crores.
It will create a direct connection between Western Express Highway at Borivali side and Thane Ghodbunder Road at Thane side. Total length of the project is 11.8 km. It will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 Km with a saving of about 1 hour in travel time.
Modi would also lay the foundation stone for tunnel work at Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project worth over Rs. 6,300 crore.
The GMLR envisages road connectivity from Western Express Highway at Goregaon to Eastern Express Highway at Mulund. The total length of the GMLR is approximately 6.65 kilometres and will provide direct connectivity for Western suburbs with the Navi Mumbai International Airport and and Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Kalyan Yard will help in the segregation of long distance and suburban traffic. The remodelling will increase the yard's capacity to handle more trains, reducing congestion and improving the efficiency of train operations.
The Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal in Navi Mumbai will be built in an area of more than 32600 sq mtrs. It will provide additional employment opportunities to the local people and will cater as an additional terminal for handling Cement and other commodities.
He will dedicate to the nation the New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Extension of Platform no. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station. The new longer platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus can accommodate longer trains, allowing for more passengers per train and improving the station's capacity to handle increased traffic. Platform no. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station have been extended by 382 meters with a cover shed and washable apron. It will help in augmentation of the trains up to 24 coaches thus increasing the number of passengers carried.
PM to visit INS
The Prime Minister will also visit the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to inaugurate the INS Towers. The new building will fulfil the evolving needs of members of INS for a modern and efficient office space in Mumbai, which would serve as the nerve centre for the newspaper industry in Mumbai.
Internship programme
The Prime Minister will also launch the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana with an outlay of around Rs. 5600 crore. It is a transformative internship program aimed at addressing youth unemployment by providing opportunities for skill enhancement and industry exposure for youth aged 18 to 30 years.