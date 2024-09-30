Khairlanji massacre: Prakash Ambedkar urges Bhotmange family hut be made a memorial for Dalit justice

The Khairlanji massacre is one of the worst incidents of caste atrocities in Maharashtra. The deaths became a major political issue and investigations were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a series of agitation by Dalit organisations.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, slammed the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government over its handling of the situation.

“Everyone from the perpetrators, policemen, powerful politicians from Congress, NCP were involved in the cover-up of the most cruel, heinous and barbarian caste violence and denying justice to Bhotmange in the Khairlanji massacre,” said Ambedkar.

“Today, Bhotmange’s hut is lying vacant. I demand that the hut be converted into a memorial for the Bhotmange family as a reminder to the denied justice to Dalits, particularly Dalit women, and the prevalent caste-based atrocities against Dalits,” said Ambedkar, a former two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-term Rajya Sabha MP.