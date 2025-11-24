<p>Mumbai: Legendary actor<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra"> Dharmendra</a> passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24, 2025.</p><p>He is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeeta, Ajeeta, Esha and Ahana.</p> .<p>Known for his exceptional looks, the veteran actor has delivered hits like <em>Sholay</em>, <em>Chupke Chupke</em>, <em>Mera Gaon Mera Desh</em>, <em>Dharam Veer</em>, <em>Jugnu, Bandini</em>, <em>Dream Girl</em>, <em>Charas</em>, <em>Seeta Aur Geeta and Pratiggya.</em></p> .Watch: Amitabh Bachchan self-drives to meet ailing Dharmendra post-discharge.<p>Days short of his 90th birthday, Dharmendra, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital following age issues and was put on ventilator support.</p><p>Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on 8 December 1935 in a Punjabi Jat family in Nasrali in Ludhiana district of Punjab and later moved to Sahnewal and studied at Government Senior Secondary School at Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana.</p> .<p>He earned the sobriquet of He-Man for his great physique and the action roles that he played in Hindi cinema.</p><p>He was popularly known as Dharam Ji and Dharam Paaji.</p><p>Dharmendra was known for his versatility, looks, charm and magnetic screen presence - which earned cheers from the film-lovers.</p> .<p>Known for his perfect blend of action and emotion, Dharmendra carved a distinct niche in an era dominated by stalwarts like Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and then Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.</p><p>He made his acting debut in 1958 with <em>Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere</em> and quickly rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s through memorable performances in films like <em>Phool Aur Patthar</em> (1966), <em>Anupama</em> (1966), <em>Chupke Chupke</em> (1975), <em>Sholay</em> (1975), and <em>Yaadon Ki Baaraat</em> (1973).</p><p>During his career spanning six decades, Dharmendra has appeared in more than 300 films.</p>.<p>Dharmendra has worked alongside the top actors and worked for leading filmmakers, directors and producers.</p><p>Apart from acting, he ventured into film production with his banner Vijayta Films, which launched the careers of his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.</p> .<p>Beyond his film career, Dharmendra also served as a Lok Sabha member from Bikaner (2004–2009), representing the BJP.</p><p>In Sholay—released in 1975— he played the lovable Veeru alongside Jay essayed by Amitabh Bachchan.</p><p>His contributions earned him the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.</p><p>His final on-screen appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan's <em>Ikkis</em>.</p><p>Dharmendra’s conic dialogues — “Kutte, Kamine! Main tera khoon pi jaunga!” and “Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna” — will echo in the hearts of his fans.</p>