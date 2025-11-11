Menu
india maharashtra

Live streaming of hearings subject to judge's approval: Bombay HC

The notice came on the day when Chief Justice of India B R Gavai raised concerns over a morphed video circulating on social media that falsely showed a shoe-throwing incident in his courtroom.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 10:04 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 10:04 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBombay High Court

