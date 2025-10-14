<p>Mumbai: A delegation of Oppositions led by two former chief ministers Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam.</p><p>Another delegation also met State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare in the wake of impending local bodies elections being dubbed as mini Vidhan Sabha polls. </p><p>The delegation led by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had detailed back-to-back meetings with the officers and flagged their concerns regarding various issues including discrepancies in voter list. </p>.'Don’t even think of suicide': Uddhav Thackeray as MVA asks for Rs 50,000 per hectare aid for farmers .<p>Uddhav, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief; Pawar, the NCP (SP) supremo, Congress Working Committee member Balasaheb Thorat and MNS founder-president Raj Thackeray were part of the delegation that met Chockalingam.</p><p>They also submitted a memorandum to Chockalingam at Mantralaya, the state secretariat.</p><p>Leaders of CPI, CPI (M), peasants and workers party, Samajwadi Party were also part of the delegation.</p><p>Meanwhile, according to the latest development, on Wednesday, another meeting is scheduled together with the CEO and SEC with the leaders.</p>