Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Manoj Jarange hints at fielding candidates

<p>Mumbai: In an indication that he may field candidates in the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange-Patil</a> urged the government to ensure the demands of the Maratha community are fulfilled before the code of conduct. </p><p>“Once the code of conduct (announced by the Election Commission) comes into force…I will announce my stand,” Jarange-Patil said addressing a mammoth rally at Narayangad in Beed. </p><p>Jarange, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, asked the government to fulfill their demand.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Won't spare if Maratha quota issue is not resolved before poll code: Manoj Jarange warns government.<p>In the last 14 months, Jarange-Patil had undertaken seven hunger strikes.</p><p>The three main demands of Jarange-Patil is to give reservation to the Marathas as Kunbis under the Other Backward Classes category, implementation of draft notification of ‘sage-soyare’, a Marathi term for ‘relatives from the family tree', which widens the scope of the quota and withdrawal of cases against the agitators. </p>