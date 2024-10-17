Home
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: BMC removes 7,389 banners, hoardings in 48 hours

A total of 942 posters, 817 boards, 596 hoardings, 3,703 banners and 1,331 flags across Mumbai have been removed during this drive, the release informed.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 15:57 IST

India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

