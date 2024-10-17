Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: BMC removes 7,389 banners, hoardings in 48 hours

<p>Mumbai: Mumbai's civic body has removed 7,389 illegal banners, posters, flags and hoardings in the past 48 hours after the model code of conduct came into force for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.</p><p>In a release issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said its licensing department initiated a special drive from October 15 in this regard after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the state.</p><p>A total of 942 posters, 817 boards, 596 hoardings, 3,703 banners and 1,331 flags across Mumbai have been removed during this drive, the release informed.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP launches 'Candidate Connect'.<p>BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani, who is also district election officer for Mumbai city and suburban districts, has directed officials to strictly enforce the model code of conduct and has urged political parties to obtain permissions for displaying banners and hoardings only in designated areas, it added.</p><p>The release said additional manpower has been deployed to ensure continuous action against unauthorized political advertisements during the election period.</p><p>"The Election Commission has enabled citizens to report model code of conduct violations through the Cvigil App, under which complaints are resolved within 100 minutes. A helpline number, 1950, is also available for voters to register complaints," the release said.</p><p>The results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be declared on November 23. </p>