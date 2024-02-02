Maharashtra backward class panel's survey for Maratha quota to end just before midnight on Friday

Mumbai: The survey being carried out by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) in connection with the Maratha quota will end just before midnight on Friday and it will not be extended, the Commission said.

In a letter to all district collectors and municipal commissioners on Thursday, the MSBCC said, “The software (APK) used for this survey will be shut at 23:59 hours (11:59 pm) on Friday. There will not be any extension given to the survey. Thus, no such demand should be made. The officials concerned should inform all the enumerators to complete their survey tomorrow within the stipulated time. The commission should be informed about the completion of the report by 10 am on February 3 by submitting a certificate,” the MSBCC added in the letter.