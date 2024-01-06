Maharashtra BJP MLA Sunil Kamble booked for 'slapping' policeman in Pune

BJP MLA Sunil Kamble was booked on Saturday for slapping a police personnel on duty after visuals of the same emerged. The MLA has been booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at Bundgarden police station of Pune.
Earlier on Friday, Kamble was seen slapping a police personnel during an event at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was also present on the stage at the event when the incident occurred. Visuals showed Sunil Kamble leaving the stage after the event, losing his balance and purportedly getting angry with the police official standing there, after which he slapped the latter.
