Maharashtra council polls: Uddhav Thackeray’s Man Friday, Milind Narvekar, files nomination papers

Mumbai: In a surprising move, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s PA and close aide Milind Narvekar on Tuesday filed nomination papers for the biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
Narvekar is considered Thackeray’s Man Friday.
The polls are being held to fill the 11 vacancies in the Upper House of Maharashtra.
"With the blessings of my parents and Shiv Sena founder Hindu Hrudayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray as well as party Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, I filed my nomination papers,” Narvekar said.
Narvekar enjoys good relations cutting across party lines.
Published 02 July 2024, 08:56 IST