<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde"> Eknath Shinde's</a> 'X' handle was found to be hacked on Sunday, with hackers posting images of flags of Pakistan and Turkey, an official said.</p>.<p>The hackers live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.</p>.NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar caught giving dressing down to officer .<p>"We immediately alerted the cyber crime police. Our team that is in-charge of the Dy CM's X handle later retrieved the account," the official said.</p>.<p>It took 30 to 45 minutes to set the account in order, the official added.</p>