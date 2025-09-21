Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's 'X' account hacked

The hackers live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 05:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 05:14 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEknath Shinde

Follow us on :

Follow Us