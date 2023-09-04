Maharashtra government invites man whose hunger strike over Maratha quota turned violent for talks

Two days after his hunger strike over the demand for Maratha reservation turned violent in Maharashtra's Jalna district, the state government has invited Manoj Jarange Patil for talks over the quota issue, government sources said on Sunday.

Jarange Patil had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna since Tuesday. However, the agitation turned violent on Friday after the authorities tried to shift him to a hospital.