Maharashtra

Maharashtra Governor removes Nagpur University VC from post over complaints against him

A number of complaints, including that of indiscipline, against Chaudhary had been received by the governor's office around nine months back.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 09:20 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has removed Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University's Vice Chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhary from his post in the wake of several complaints against him, an official said on Thursday.

A number of complaints, including that of indiscipline, against Chaudhary had been received by the governor's office around nine months back, he said.

"It is true that the governor has removed Chaudhary from the post of vice chancellor. The process to look for a new head of the university will start soon," the official said.

(Published 22 February 2024, 09:20 IST)
