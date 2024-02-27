Maharashtra govt to form SIT to probe Manoj Jarange-Patil's alleged political links

The Maharashtra government has decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations against Manoj Jarange Patil's statements and political affiliations.
It has been alleged that Jarange-Patil's Maratha reservation campaign is funded by his 'political affiliates' and that he delivered provocative statements during the campaign.
Following the allegations, members of the Maratha community protested against Jarange in Nagpur and burnt his effigy, news agency PTI reported.
Additionally, Maharashtra police has registered cases against the Maratha reservation activist under sections 341,143,145,149,188 of IPC for allegedly instigating common people to block a road in Beed causing heavy traffic jam and inconvenience to people.
