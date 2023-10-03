Maharashtra hospital deaths: Congress demands probe, Kharge slams state health apparatus

Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director of Medical Education and Research in Maharashtra, told PTI, 'In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded Government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals. The remaining deaths are of adults from various causes.' Dean Dr S R Wakode of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital told reporters the 12 infants comprised six males and six females.