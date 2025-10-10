Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra minister orders action against dealers supplying vehicles to illegal multi-brand sellers

The minister gave these directions to Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar during a meeting with the Automobile Dealers Federation held at Mantralaya, a release from his office stated.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 10:10 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us